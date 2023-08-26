Malik Willis? Will Levis? Tennessee Titans exit preseason with unsettling reality | Estes

The most enticing storyline of the Tennessee Titans’ preseason fizzled by the finish line. Their third and final preseason game, like the one before it, didn’t feature dueling young quarterbacks.

It featured Malik Willis.

If you watched the Titans beat the New England Patriots on Friday and saw enough in Willis to envision him as the backup quarterback this season, you wouldn’t be wrong.

You also wouldn’t be wrong if at other times you saw that Willis shouldn’t be the backup.

And if you’re disappointed that you simply didn’t get to see more of rookie Will Levis this preseason, join the club.

Entering Week 1, the Titans face an important decision at the game’s most important position, and they’ll have to make it with incomplete information. It’d be one thing if Willis clearly beat out Levis this preseason, but that’s not the case. This was a walkover. Levis didn’t play the final two preseason games because of a minor injury.

So what’s left are two options, neither ideal. Willis either remains Ryan Tannehill’s No. 2 by default, or you’d otherwise be forced to concede that Levis gained ground by standing on the sideline. If it’s the latter, what might that say about the Titans’ quarterbacking hopes, both present and future?

This preseason was about finding Tannehill’s 2023 backup, sure. But it has always been bigger than that. The real question is about his long-term replacement, and for that, the Titans exit this preseason no closer to an answer than when they started.

Willis is better, but he isn’t there yet. Meanwhile, the Titans simply haven’t seen enough of Levis to know what they have in their second-round pick. Levis returned to practice this past week, creating some hopes that he’d play against the Patriots. But he didn’t.

“Just frustrating,” Levis said after the game. “I just tried to keep a good, positive attitude about it and make the most of the opportunities I could get just by learning from the sideline. But I'm a competitor. I want to be out there. I want to play.

“But at the same time, you've got to listen to your body. You've got to listen to the trainers. I'm just looking forward to getting healthy.”

Levis’ absences created plenty of opportunities for Willis, and from those a couple of conclusions:

Is Willis ready to be an NFL starter? No.

Is he closer than he was a season ago? Absolutely.

“Loved the way that he competed. Loved it,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, which sounds great until you get to the inevitable next sentence. “Gotta eliminate the mistakes.”

Credit to Willis for how he has handled the past nine months. He could have shut down after being benched last season, especially when the Titans drafted Levis. Instead, he took it the right way. He worked to improve and compete. That says something about him.

It's the kind of thing that earns respect from teammates.

“He’s played his ass off, really,” first-round rookie offensive lineman Peter Skoronski said Friday night.

Nonetheless, being better isn’t the same as being good enough. At some point, that gap will have to shrink for Willis to be trusted as the Titans’ quarterback of the future.

Friday’s preseason game, like the two before it, was a mixture of good and bad for him. The good parts keep showing why the Titans may want to wait and see what happens with his talent and upside. The bad, though, keeps showing why they still can't trust him in a real game.

He’d throw two interceptions. He’d throw two touchdowns. He’d take two sacks on third down. He’d fire a strike to Colton Dowell for 30 yards on third down. Then — also on third down — he’d step up neatly to avoid a pass rusher and find Julius Chestnut for 30 more yards, extending a 90-yard touchdown drive late in the first half.

Willis' stat line against the Patriots — 15-for-20 for 211 passing yards — was pretty good. It’s just that those two interceptions were inexcusable for an NFL quarterback, and they keep happening. In all three preseason games, he was picked off at least once. None were solely the result of bad luck. They were bad throws.

“I was trying to be perfect,” Willis said, “and you can't be perfect. It's not a perfect game . . . It's going to be about who continues to keep going after the mistakes and who fights for the longest and the hardest.”

Inconsistency is common in a young quarterback, but the Titans’ luxury of letting these quarterbacks continue to learn and work through it is only going to last as long as Tannehill’s health allows it.

That's not a comforting thought for the Titans.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

