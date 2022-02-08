Malik Willis lands inside top 10 in new ESPN mock draft

After every draft event, we see lots of movement in mock drafts. Whether it’s the Senior Bowl, combine, pro days, or individual workouts, a player’s stock either rises or falls depending on his performance in the previous event.

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror and the combine a few weeks away, the latest mock drafts are rolling in based on what we saw in Mobile, Alabama, last week. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is the biggest winner from the Senior Bowl. Willis dazzled scouts and coaches

Jordan Reid of ESPN released his latest two-round mock draft Monday and he has Willis going No. 6 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

What about Washington? Reid has Washington going with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 11 overall.

The Commanders have to upgrade at quarterback, and they’ll likely be in the running for veterans via free agency or trade to provide competition for Taylor Heinicke. In this scenario, they look to the draft to try to find their long-term answer at the position. Pickett, who started 49 games in college, is ready to step in and play in Year 1. He took a massive leap in 2021, throwing 42 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

Reid listed Washington’s top three needs as QB, OL and DB, which I don’t necessarily agree with. The Commanders will likely need to replace Brandon Scherff at right guard, but the other four spots are set. There are solid in-house options to replace Scherff. Yes, Washington should target an offensive lineman at some point in the draft, but I am of the mindset you draft at least one every year to build depth. It’s not a pressing need.

Outside of quarterback, inside linebacker is Washington’s most glaring need.

At No. 42 overall, Reid has the Commanders selecting Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

Brisker, who has been praised for his leadership and communication skills in the back end, is a versatile safety who can play both strong safety and in the high post, though he’s better closer to the line of scrimmage. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he is a competitive run defender with experience playing multiple spots.

Ron Rivera would like Brisker’s versatility. However, if Washington takes a safety early in the draft, it’s likely to be one who is more of a center-fielder than one who is better in the box. Kam Curl has one spot locked down.