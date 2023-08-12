Malik Willis isn't there, but he's better – and other Titans-Bears observations | Estes

Some quick observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Saturday’s preseason game:

Malik Willis isn’t there yet, but he’s better

With a lot of attention paid to the Titans’ quarterbacks, I’d rate the first preseason game the same as I would training camp practices to this point: Inconclusive in revealing Ryan Tannehill’s backup.

And that’s good for Malik Willis.

He has more to lose — and more to prove — this preseason than second-round rookie Will Levis does.

As such, Willis had a lot more riding on this game. And while he remains a work in progress, he’s trending in the right direction. He looked more poised and comfortable in the pocket than at any stage as a rookie.

Despite some early miscues and turnovers, he opened the afternoon with a 30-yard completion and ended with throws of 25, 14 and 23 yards on an ultimately unsuccessful drive to try to win the game. Late in the first half, he also directed a tidy march to set up a field goal, earning a high-five from veteran lineman Corey Levin after spiking the ball with three seconds remaining.

To me, Willis’ best moment was another play on the Titans’ opening drive: A 7-yard scramble to convert a third-and-6 near the Bears’ goal line. This wasn’t a haphazard run, a la last season. This time, he stood patiently in the pocket, gave the play a chance and took off vertically rather than horizontally. By doing so, he appeared to know where the first-down marker was, and he used his elusiveness to get there. It was the difference between a field goal and a touchdown — and it showed the difference between Willis in 2022 versus 2023.

His worst play? After a muffed punt by the Bears, Willis had all day to deliver a fastball, but it was too high for Josh Whyle and was intercepted at the goal line. When an NFL quarterback is protected that well, it should be an easy completion. No excuse for an interception.

As for Levis, he had his moments, same as in practices. The best thing I’ll say about him is that he already is more polished as a rookie than Willis was in 2022. Worst thing? He’s still a rookie. Lot to learn and a lot of room to grow, as evidenced by Levis missing an open receiver and firing an interception with his final two passes.

A statement by Tennessee Titans' O-line

The most encouraging part of Saturday’s game? One drive by the Titans’ first-string offensive line.

While a lot of starters on both sides weren’t in uniform, the top offensive linemen played in this game. And they needed to, given the unit’s struggles this preseason.

But despite the legitimate concerns, the first O-line showed up well in Chicago, leading a TD drive.

"They did exactly what we wanted them to do,” acting head coach Terrell Williams told WKRN’s Cory Curtis on the broadcast at halftime, “and that's why they got right out of the game."

Titans' secondary depth concerns show up

It’s tough to get too worked up about a Titans secondary that had Elijah Molden and a bunch of backups against some of Chicago’s top offensive players to start.

Nonetheless, allowing catch-and-run touchdowns of 62 and 56 yards on the Bears’ first two possessions was alarming for a defense that's feared to be too thin in the secondary.

This may help explain why Willis and Levis have had relatively good preseasons while Tannehill’s top offense has struggled so much against the No. 1 defense. Once Chicago got deeper into its offensive depth chart, the secondary played better, with safety Mike Brown — who has been good in practices, too — especially standing out. But the gap between the Titans’ starting DBs and backups seems substantial.

Looking for special teams clues

With the Titans’ kicking competition, there hasn’t been much to separate Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff this preseason. I suppose Shudak is ahead because he was up first Saturday. He — barely — made a 41-yard field goal, while Wolff missed from 47 yards. Advantage, Shudak. Then again, Shudak also booted a kickoff out of bounds to open the second half.

Punter Ryan Stonehouse is still awesome, by the way. He averaged 51.5 yards on four punts. And I’d take note of the fact that Tyjae Spears (kickoffs) and Kyle Philips (punts) were first up as return men. I wouldn’t be surprised if that's the case Week 1 in New Orleans, too.

And one for the road

The competition at wide receiver is beginning to get interesting — and it might be closer than we think, considering that only Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins were off Saturday.

Some returning receivers, like Racey McMath, played deep into the game. Meanwhile, a group of promising, young receivers have had good preseasons and continued to flash Saturday. Among them: Reggie Roberson, Kearis Jackson and Tre’Shaun Harrison.

