Malik Willis’s college coach says Panthers, Steelers and Seahawks showed most interest

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis may be the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, but unlike previous years, there’s no talk of a quarterback going first overall.

In fact, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said on NFL Network this morning that he has no idea where Willis will go.

“I usually have an idea, but I have no clue on what’s really going to happen tonight,” Freeze said.

Freeze did say that the Panthers, Steelers and Seahawks have all contacted him and shown interest in Willis, and he also said he sensed the Lions’ coaches liked Willis a lot at the Senior Bowl. And Freeze said he thinks Willis will be ready to start in Week One but also willing to sit and develop if that’s what the team that drafts him wants.

“I don’t think that’s a question in my mind,” Freeze said when asked if Willis can start as a rookie. “I also believe he can handle being the backup if that’s what’s best for that organization. That’s what’s best about him, he can help the team in either spot.”

Willis is likely to hear his name called tonight, but Freeze has no clue which team will pick him.

