Malik Willis' best performance yet as Tennessee Titans smash Patriots in preseason finale

The Tennessee Titans' final tune-up of the preseason went about as well as Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff could've wanted.

The Titans took down the New England Patriots 23-7 Friday night at Nissan Stadium, outgaining the Patriots 368 yards to 79 and logging 20 first downs versus the Patriots' eight. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill played three snaps but gave way after that to second-year passer Malik Willis, who turned in a strong performance, going 15-for-20 with 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Willis' successes let the defense sit back and stymie everything the Patriots tried. The Titans forced seven punts and three fumbles, and came away with five sacks while holding the Patriots to just 1.9 yards per play.

That second quarter . . . and the ups and downs

For one quarter, Willis looked like a star on the precipice of figuring everything out. After a rough first quarter where he was 1-for-5 with an interception, he was 8-for-8 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the second. He led a 90-yard scoring drive toward the end of the half, culminating in a well-thrown score to running back Julius Chestnut, who darted out of the backfield and into the end zone.

Had Willis' whole game looked like that, there wouldn't be any doubts about his status as this team's backup quarterback. But he threw two ugly interceptions, one where he passed behind tight end Josh Whyle, and another, in the third quarter, where Willis didn't seem to see a Patriots linebacker in the middle of the field.

Of course, Willis rebounded again with a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive ending at the start of the fourth with a touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson. He was 4-for-4 for 54 yards on that drive, making it so the second interception was his only incompletion after the first quarter.

Yeah, the first-team D looks ready

The Titans trotted most of their starting defensive players out for the first quarter and the group cleaned up. The unit forced a three-and-out on the first drive, followed by a forced fumble and recovery on a one-play second drive. The Patriots got a couple of first downs on their third drive, one off a penalty, but a sack ended that threat and the starters called it a day.

Defensive end Denico Autry looked particularly dominant, logging three tackles with a sack and the forced fumble in just a quarter.

The pecking order is intriguing

One of the most intriguing conversations as the Titans look ahead to roster cut day on Aug. 29 is what's bound to happen in the receiver room. Which made the pecking order for the wideouts Friday even more interesting. Rookies Colton Dowell and Tre'Shaun Harrison joined veteran Mason Kinsey on the field for most of the first-half reps. Players like Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson and Jackson didn't start taking receiver reps until the second half.

Dowell made the most of his opportunities, catching two passes for 49 yards. Beyond that, very few of the other receivers made waves, with Willis mainly targeting running backs and tight ends until he found Jackson for his touchdown.

Kicker talk

Newly signed kicker Michael Badgley got plenty of chances to show his leg in his first game since rejoining the Titans earlier this week. The night didn't start great, with Badgley doinking a 44-yard field goal off the left upright and in for three points. He followed that by making a 27-yard kick, but then missed a 39-yarder wide left.

There's more to a kicker's role than just field goals; Badgley looked good on kickoffs and extra points. But missing one kick and barely squeaking in another isn't exactly a decisive start for a guy the Titans turned to after cutting the two kickers they had.

Preseason Iron Man

Usually when starters play in the preseason, it's for a drive or two. Maybe a quarter at most. Not Titans left tackle Andre Dillard. He played well into the third quarter Friday, long after the rest of the Titans' starting linemen left the game.

It's good work for Dillard, who the Titans signed as a free agent in March. But it certainly stands out when Tannehill's blindside protector is out there while Tannehill and the rest of the first-teamers have baseball caps on and towels on their necks on the sideline.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Malik Willis shines as Tennessee Titans smash Patriots in NFL preseason