Malik Turner visits with Cardinals

Wide receiver Malik Turner‘s search for a new job took him to Arizona on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Turner visited with the Cardinals. It’s the first reported visit for Turner since free agency opened earlier this month

Turner signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in 21 games for Seattle over his first two seasons. He moved onto the Packers during the 2020 offseason, but never played for the team and wound up in Dallas. He appeared in 20 games for the Cowboys over the last two years.

Turner has played more special teams snaps than offensive snaps since entering the NFL, but has 29 career catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

