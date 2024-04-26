Malik Nabers wants to be ‘a great teammate, leader’ for Giants

The New York Giants “got their guy” in LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall selection in Thursday night’s NFL draft.

It was 10 years ago already that the Giants drafted another stud wideout from LSU, Odell Beckham Jr. Some have tried to compare Nabers to OBJ, but that might be a stretch.

On Thursday night at his presser at the draft in Detroit, Nabers was asked about his relationship with his fellow alum.

“I don’t have a relationship with him, but I’m just trying to be the best football player I can possibly be for the Giants organization,” Nebers said.

“I’m not coming in trying to replace Odell, I’m just trying to lean into my own legacy.”

So, that’s out of the way — for now. Nabers took the high road on most of the questions asked him, saying his actions would speak louder than words.

"I'm just trying to be the best person, best teammate, keep God first, keep family first and be the best athlete that I can be." – Malik Nabers pic.twitter.com/DCqHTwxvlr — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 26, 2024

When asked what type of person the Giants were getting in him, Nabers kept it simple.

“A great teammate, a great leader, a great person on the field and off the field, and that’s it,” he said.

In the lead-up to the draft, Nabers had questions about the Giants’ quarterback situation, but it doesn’t appear the Giants are moving away from Daniel Jones, for this season anyway.

“I’m sure I’ll be hearing from him soon,” Nabers said of Jones. “I’m ready to get in, work with him, learn what kind of quarterback he is, and catch footballs from him.”

Nabers spoke about his conversations with head coach Brian Daboll, who made an impression on him in the pre-draft process.

“He has a great personality, he makes people laugh that are in the room. He’s going to compete with you for sure, he has high standards for his athletes. So I am hoping he has high standards for me and I live up to those,” Nabers said.

Nabers has never been to New York City and said he’ll need some assistance in finding his way.

“I’m excited to see the city, excited to be with my teammates and learn the offense, learn my quarterback, and just be in New York. I never been to New York, only been there once. Living there, I’m going to need some help,” Nabers said.

“I know it’s a great city. I’m going to bring my family with me, bring God with me, bring the dog mentality that I have there.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire