Malik Nabers stats: Where does LSU WR's game vs. Mississippi State rank in Tigers history?

LSU football receiver Malik Nabers is playing chess on Saturday, and Mississippi State is playing checkers.

The junior and former Bulldogs commit had 10 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns at halftime on the road in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers will likely slow the game down in the second half with a 24-7 lead, but Nabers is on pace for 20 receptions, 376 yards and four touchdowns.

Nabers was removed from the game early in the first quarter and was seen with trainers working on his right shoulder, but soon returned and made his presence felt. On LSU's first drive of the game, Nabers caught four passes for 22 yards and, on its second drive, caught two passes for 58 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown.

The Youngsville, Louisiana, native then found pay dirt again with a 33-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

10 Targets

10 Catches

188 Yards

2 Touchdowns@whyguard13 is on another level. Watch every catch. pic.twitter.com/fmNJqAh2kV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023

Nabers has profited off a stellar start by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who finished the first half 21 of 22 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-for-13 passing start, which ranks tied for fifth in school history.

The 6-0, 200-pound receiver flipped his commitment to the Tigers from the Bulldogs on the first day of the early signing period in 2020. He was a four-star recruit ranked the No. 39 overall receiver in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Where does Malik Nabers' first-half start rank in LSU history?

T-1. Kayshon Boutte (199 yards) vs. Ole Miss 2020

T-1. Ja-Marr Chase (199 yards) vs. Vanderbilt 2019

3. Terrace Marshall Jr. (195 yards) vs. Missouri 2020

4. Malik Nabers (188 yards) vs. Mississippi State 2023

5. Justin Jefferson (186 yards) vs. Oklahoma 2019

