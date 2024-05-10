Malik Nabers sign rookie deal with Giants

The New York Giants have signed their top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, to his rookie contract.

Officially official ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YVwKfajs6h — New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2024

Nabers was selected by Big Blue with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft after a productive career in Baton Rouge with the Tigers.

From the Giants:

Nabers (6-0, 200 lbs.) earned unanimous All-America honors in 2023, when he led the nation with 120.7 receiving yards per contest. He also led the FBS in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17). He finished No. 1 in the SEC in receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569) and ranked No. 2 in the league in receiving touchdowns (14).

Nabers capped his LSU career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003). He is one of only two players in LSU history to top the 3,000-yard mark in receiving yards, joining Josh Reed (3,001 yards from 1999-2001). He ranks No. 7 in LSU history in receiving touchdowns with 21 and led the SEC in receptions in back-to-back years. Nabers capped his career with at least one reception in 37 consecutive games.

The signing came right before the Giants began their rookie minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday morning.

