Malik Nabers shares frustration with his performance against Auburn

It’s no secret that the LSU passing game against Auburn was abysmal. The Tigers managed only 85 yards total and only FIVE yards in the second half.

With those numbers, you would think that LSU lost, but that wasn’t the case. LSU pulled out a 21-17 victory on the Plains to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. So what happened with the offense? Could LSU not throw the ball due to Jayden Daniels going down or was it something else?

Malik Nabers had two receptions for 26 yards against Auburn and he was asked what he thought about the game when he sat down with the media.

“That’s why I was, really, a little frustrated at myself coming off the field. Not able to get a spark for the offense,” Nabers said. “I looked at myself as making a spark and putting that big role on myself to make plays on offense. When you’re not able to do that, it’s kind of hard, you know? Just coming off the field, three and out is not something positive that you want to do. It was nothing really about the throws. “It was mainly about the route discipline, me just breaking my route too fast. Not breaking down easy enough. It was all something that we could all work on, mentally, especially.”

Nabers gets a chance to have a breakout game this Saturday morning at 11 am against Tennessee.

