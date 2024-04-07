Malik Nabers set to visit Titans, Jets, Bears this week

Malik Nabers is going to continue to have a busy pre-draft process.

Projected to be one of the top players off the board later this month, Nabers is set to visit with three teams in the coming week, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Nabers will visit with the Titans on Monday before heading to the East Coast to meet with the Jets on Tuesday. He'll then meet with the Bears on Wednesday.

The Titans, who have DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley to lead their receiving corps, have the No. 7 overall pick. New York has No. 10. While Chicago appears set to select Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, the club also has its original pick at No. 9.

Nabers has reportedly met with several teams already, including the Cardinals and Chargers last week.

