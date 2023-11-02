Can Malik Nabers set LSU’s all-time receiving record?

Malik Nabers’ 981 receiving yards lead the country after eight weeks.

The star receiver entered the year with plenty of hype, but is finding ways to exceed it, boosting his draft stock in the process.

Nabers is climbing LSU’s program leaderboards and at this rate, he’s given himself a chance to set LSU’s career receiving yards record.

He’s currently seventh in program history, tied with Justin Jefferson at 2,415 yards. Nabers will likely jump Jefferson on Saturday night and needs 102 yards to catch Brandon LaFell in fifth place.

Josh Reed is all the way up at No. 1, with 3,001 career yards. Nobody’s really come close to Reed since that record was set, but Nabers will.

There are a few ways to look at this here. Nabers has four regular season games left to play. After that, we don’t know what LSU’s season will look like yet.

LSU could beat Alabama and make the SEC title game, giving the Tigers an extra game and an outside shot at the playoff. But it could go the other way too, which could lead to some of LSU’s NFL talent opting out of the bowl game.

That means there’s a scenario where Nabers only plays four more games. He’d have to average 146.5 yards per game to hit 3,001 by the end of the regular season. That’s well above the 122.6 he’s averaging already this year.

But if LSU does beat Bama and get that SEC title game, Nabers only needs 117.2 per game. That also applies if LSU loses to Alabama but Nabers still elects to play in the bowl game.

If Nabers ends up playing six more games, he’ll need just 97.8 yards per game. That’s manageable given this offensive output.

The program career receptions record is in play too. Nabers needs 27 catches to tie Wendell Davis at 183.

