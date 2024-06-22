Malik Nabers praises versatility of new offense with New York Giants

Malik Nabers faces high expectations as he begins his rookie career.

The sixth overall pick was the second receiver taken in the 2024 NFL draft, and the New York Giants are hoping he’ll become the top target for embattled quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off a torn ACL in 2023.

We haven’t gotten a lot of looks at Nabers in his new offense, but he recently praised coach Brian Daboll — one of the NFL’s top offensive minds — and his scheme.

“We got a lot of key points in the offense that makes a lot of guys move around,” Nabers said, per On3. “You can fit a receiver in any route concept that we have. So, I think we can use that to our advantage this season.”

Nabers, the runner-up for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award and the all-time leading receiver for LSU, ranked second in the nation with 1,569 yards. The Giants will hope he can be similarly productive at the next level, and he’s impressed his signal-caller so far.

“I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us,” Jones said at minicamp, according to the New York Post’s Steve Serby. “He can do everything, there’s not much he can’t do really from a route-running standpoint. He’s dynamic either way the ball in his hands, and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well. Yeah, he does a lot well.”

Only time will tell how well Nabers’ talent translates to the next level, but it’s clear he’s turning heads early in his career.

