Malik Nabers will play for LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin

BATON ROUGE — LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers will play for LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on Jan. 1 in Tampa, coach Brian Kelly confirmed on Monday.

This year, Nabers became LSU's all-time career receptions leader with 186 catches and finished the regular season second all-time in receiving yards (2,983). He is 22 yards award from breaking LSU's all-time career receiving yards record set by Josh Reed in 2001.

Kelly also added that quarterback Jayden Daniels is the only play on the Tigers' roster, besides the players who have already entered the transfer portal, who won't participate in the bowl game.

Nabers was also a Biletnikoff Award finalist, finishing behind Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who won the award by one vote. He led the nation in receiving yards, plays of 10+ yards, 20+ yards and 30+ yards for a receiver while also finishing the year with five consecutive games with 100+ receiving yards.

He also became the second LSU player in program history to record two seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards and is a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

DANIELS COMP: Jayden Daniels' personal QB coach compares LSU's Heisman Trophy winner to this NFL star. Here's why

LSU IN TIMES SQUARE: How Jayden Daniels' wild Times Square trip mirrors unpredictable road to Heisman glory

JAYDEN DANIELS WINS HEISMAN TROPHY: Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy, becomes third LSU football player to win the award

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Malik Nabers to play in ReliaQuest Bowl for LSU football vs. Wisconsin