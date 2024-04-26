Malik Nabers to follow in Odell Beckham Jr.’s footsteps with Giants

The New York Giants selected LSU’s Malik Nabers on Thursday night, making him the third LSU receiver since 2010 to be drafted by the franchise, joining Odell Beckham Jr. and Reuben Randle.

Back in 2014, the Giants chose Beckham with the 13th overall pick. Ten years later, New York went back to the well, using another top 10 pick on an LSU pass catcher.

Nabers was the second receiver off the board after Marvin Harrison Jr. went to the Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick. Nabers at No. 6 was no surprise with plenty of mocks slotting him there entering the night.

The Giants will count on Nabers to make the same impact Beckham did as a rookie in 2014. Beckham racked up 1,305 yards in just 12 games during his rookie campaign.

Beckham went on to play five seasons with the Giants, totaling 5,746 yards and 44 touchdowns in that span. The two parted ways after Beckham’s initial contract, but those five years worked out pretty well.

If Nabers puts up similar numbers, the Giants will be happy with their pick.

