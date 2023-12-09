Malik Nabers named a Walter Camp First Team All-American

Though he didn’t receive the Biletnikoff Award, which was instead given to Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers didn’t come home from the College Football Award Show completely empty-handed.

He was named a First Team All-Ameican by the Walter Camp Foundation during the show on Friday night. Nabers becomes the fifth LSU receiver to receive First Team honors from Walter Camp and the first since Ja'Marr Chase in 2019.

Nabers is LSU’s all-time leader in receptions, and he led the nation in receiving in 2023 while playing a major role in one of the nation’s most prolific offenses for the Tigers.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was snubbed on the First Team in favor of Michael Penix Jr., but he was named to the Second Team. The All-Americans will be honored in New Haven, Connecticut, from March 15-16.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire