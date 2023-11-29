Malik Nabers named a Biletnikoff Award finalist

Malik Nabers was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist on Tuesday. The Biletnikoff is awarded annually to the best pass-catcher in college football.

Nabers leads the country with 1,546 receiving yards, over 100 more than second-place Malik Washington with 1,426 yards.

After leading the SEC in catches last year, Nabers entered the year with high expectations. He took it to another level, becoming a premier big play threat, leading the country with 34 20+ yard plays to go along with 12 touchdowns and 86 catches.

Nabers is threatening to break LSU’s all-time receiving yards record, and if he plays in the bowl game, he’ll need just 22 yards to surpass Josh Reed.

Nabers would be the third receiver in LSU’s history to take the Biletnikoff home along with Reed in 2001 and Ja'Marr Chase in 2019.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington’s Rome Odunze joined Nabers as finalists. The winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 8 at The College Football Awards on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire