Malik Nabers makes On3’s list of top 25 wide receivers

On3 updated its top 25 wide receiver rankings entering Week 3, and Malik Nabers made the cut at No. 7.

Nabers entered this season as the No. 1 receiver on the roster, and he is off to a hot start this year. He had six receptions for 67 yards against Florida State and he had five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown against Grambling State. On the list of top 25 wide receivers, Nabers is in seventh place.

He is Jayden Daniels’ favorite target and he is set for his best season as a Tiger. If LSU is going to go a long way this year, Nabers will be a major reason why. Nabers led the Tigers last season with 72 receptions for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.

A steady workhorse for LSU, Nabers nabbed his first touchdown of the season on Saturday in a 72-10 win over Grambling. He finished the game with five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. So far through two games this college football season Nabers has logged 11 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. Given that one of those games was against Florida State, that’s a pretty quality early output.

LSU travels to Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in what is considered to be a ‘trap game.’ That is mainly due to the fact that the game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT. Kelly will need Nabers to show up in a big way on Saturday morning to beat the Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire