Malik Nabers had a hilarious response to Giants’ controversial throwback jerseys

Everyone loves a good throwback uniform in the NFL.

But when the New York Giants released their new throwback uniforms to be worn during the 2024 season, which are a composite of several different uniform elements from the 1930s, there was certainly a polarizing response.

Many fans thought the uniforms were flat-out ugly, and it seems that’s an opinion that may be shared by rookie receiver Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of LSU.

Nabers was asked for his thoughts on the jerseys, and his response was priceless.

“It’s gonna be hard to swag it out,” Nabers said. “That’s all I got to say about it.”

Malik Nabers doesn’t like the Giants throwback uniforms 😳 pic.twitter.com/JbWVlV2Tjb — Ash (@mahrezfort) May 21, 2024

Nabers enters his rookie season with high expectations after becoming LSU’s all-time leading receiver in 2023. He joins a Giants roster that desperately needed skill-position talent, and the team will hope he can elevate the play of quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.

