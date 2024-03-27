Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants, met with Patriots and others ahead of Wednesday's Pro Day

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison has been seen as the favorite to be the first non-quarterback drafted for most of the last year and betting markets continue to point in that direction, but former LSU wideout Malik Nabers also has his supporters around the league.

Whether Nabers or Harrison goes off the board first, neither is likely to last long and the list of teams that have met with or plan to meet with Nabers around Wednesday's Pro Day bolster that feeling. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Giants, who have the sixth pick, had dinner with Nabers on Tuesday night.

Nabers also met with the Patriots, Titans, Jets, and Jaguars and he is set to meet with the Cardinals after he works out. All except the Jaguars are picking in the top 10 and the Patriots and Cardinals are both in front of the Giants.

Nabers did not work out at the Scouting Combine, but is expected to run the 40-yard-dash and do receiver drills during his Pro Day.