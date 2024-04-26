Malik Nabers gives the Giants a much-needed playmaker
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew discuss the wide receiver’s fit in New York’s offense and how Nabers gives off some Odell Beckham Jr. vibes.
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew discuss the wide receiver’s fit in New York’s offense and how Nabers gives off some Odell Beckham Jr. vibes.
The Giants didn't select Daniel Jones' replacement in the first round.
With the 2024 NFL Draft nearly here, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon plays matchmaker for the top prospects at each position.
Nabers is expected to be a top-10 pick in next month's NFL Draft and could be the first receiver off the board.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
A.J. Brown is set to make $32 million per season, which will make him the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Six former Trojans have been taken at the top of the NFL Draft.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the NBA playoff games from Wednesday night and preview Thursday night’s action.
Embiid could certainly have drawn an ejection for this play.
MLB is bringing back its Players Weekend but without the feature that made the showcase popular with fans.
The conviction was the second for Cardell Hayes in the 2016 shooting death of Smith. The first was overturned after a Supreme Court decision rendered it unconstitutional.
The state of Florida is now involved in Florida State's dispute against the ACC.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Aaron Boone's controversial ejection from Monday's game, how the Orioles did more than just tank to get where they are now and respond to some listener emails.
The Lions are handing out extensions like they just pulled the winning lottery ticket.
Amateurism is dead. Even the self-important Heisman Trust knows it after Reggie Bush's reinstatement. Now it's the NCAA's turn to take a symbolic step.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Fernández served as associate head coach of the Kings the last two seasons.
It's finally happening. Reggie Bush is getting his trophy back.
Could the top 10 picks all be offensive players on Thursday night?