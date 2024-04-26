Malik Nabers expresses excitement on joining Giants

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have a new offensive weapon this season.

The Giants had the sixth pick in the NFL Draft and selected LSU standout wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers spent three seasons with LSU, notching over 3,000 receiving yards. In his final season on the collegiate level, Nabers pulled in 17 touchdowns on 1,569 yards.

Nabers says he had excellent talks with the Giants before the draft process. “They loved the type of player that I was and how I play when I’m on the field. It was something great that they could add to their arsenal of offense, so I’m just happy I was selected.”

When asked about the potential of playing with Daniel Jones, Nabers said, “I’m hoping to have a great relationship with him. Learn my teammates, learn him, and be the great receiver I know I can possibly be.”

LSU has produced several top-tier wide receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson. Nabers acknowledged the expectations of being the next big receiver out of LSU but is focusing on himself first. “I’m just glad I got an opportunity to follow in their footsteps. I know it’s high stakes for me trying to be the next best receiver but I’m just trying to be the best player and the best person I can be.”

