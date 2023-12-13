Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. spotted at LSU bowl practice

LSU began preparing for its bowl game with Wisconsin this week. As usual, the big question this time of year is who’s in and who’s out.

With the transfer portal and players electing to focus on the NFL draft, you never know what the bowl game personnel will look like.

LSU has three offensive stars who could all be first-round picks: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Despite the draft hype, Nabers and Thomas appear to be practicing with LSU.

Following the win against Texas A&M, Nabers hinted at his intention to play in the bowl game, but never officially announced it. He’s close to breaking LSU’s all-time receiving yards record and the bowl game would likely get him there.

Video showed Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas on the field as LSU began bowl prep. https://t.co/4zMK0H0UuK — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 12, 2023

As for Daniels, it’s unclear. He’s fresh off his Heisman win over the weekend and said he’ll take time with his family to decide his future at LSU.

LSU will face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire