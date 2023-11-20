Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. named Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

A pair of LSU receivers have been nominated for the most prestigious pass-catching award in the country.

Both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were listed among the 10 semifinalists to win the Biletnikoff Award, which is generally won by receivers but also open to tight ends, as evidenced by the presence of Georgia’s Brock Bowers among the semifinalists.

Nabers leads the nation in receiving yards with 1,424, and he ranks fourth with 12 touchdowns. His 80 receptions also leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally.

Thomas, meanwhile, has also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and leads the nation with 14 receiving touchdowns. The star receiving duo have both gone over 100 yards receiving five times this season.

Nabers and Thomas are looking to become the third LSU player to win the Biletnikoff, joining Josh Reed in 2001 and Ja'Marr Chase in 2019.

Here are all 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff.

Brock Bowers (TE), Georgia

Luther Burden III (WR), Missouri

Keon Coleman (WR), Florida State

Troy Franklin (WR), Oregon

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR), Ohio State

Xavier Legette (WR), South Carolina

Malik Nabers (WR), LSU

Rome Odunze (WR), Washington

Brian Thomas Jr. (WR), LSU

Malik Washington (WR), Virginia

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire