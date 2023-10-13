Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. make On3’s list of top 25 wide receivers in Week 7

On3 has released its list of the top 25 wide receivers in the FBS going into Week 7, and two LSU Tigers made the list.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is Malik Nabers. In six games this year, Nabers has 46 receptions for 771 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 129 yards per game and 17 yards per catch. Nabers has had over 100 yards receiving for the past four games in a row.

Coming in at No. 12 on the list is Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas is currently leading the country in touchdowns with nine. He has 37 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns in only six games. He averages 101 yards per game and 16 yards per catch.

These two guys are putting up generational numbers. They are putting up numbers like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in 2019. This offense with Jayden Danielsis one of the best offenses in college football.

If the defense could get it figured out, this team could be incredible.

