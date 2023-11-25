Malik Nabers breaks the LSU record for career receptions

BATON ROUGE — LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers has set the school record for career receptions and receiving yards.

Nabers broke the record for receptions on a 21-yard catch with 9:42 left in the fourth quarter of LSU's matchup against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. It was the 184th catch of his career.

Nabers entered Saturday's matchup with 1,424 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He's recorded at least 121 receiving yards in each of his last four games entering this weekend.

Nabers entered this weekend leading the FBS in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

This is the second consecutive season Nabers has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards. The junior had 1,017 receiving yards and 72 catches as a sophomore.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Malik Nabers sets record for LSU football career receptions