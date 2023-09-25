How Malik Nabers has become the engine to LSU football's elite offense

BATON ROUGE – Few units in college football have been as explosive as LSU football's offense the last two weeks.

Against Mississippi State in Week 3 and Arkansas on Saturday, coach Brian Kelly's attack has put up 75 points, 1,039 yards and has scored on 13 of its last 20 drives.

"We didn't have our best performance early on, but I thought we really played well at the end of the half and in the second half, in particular, on offense," Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas.

A key factor in LSU's offensive rise has been Jayden Daniels. The Tigers' quarterback was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive week on Monday following No. 12 LSU's win over Arkansas, 34-31.

But Daniels' improved play hasn't been the only reason behind LSU's offensive ascent. His No. 1 wideout, Malik Nabers, has made life easier for Daniels and his teammates, becoming arguably the driving force for LSU's (3-1, 2-0 SEC) improved offense.

Nabers will have to continue his stellar play this weekend, as the Tigers travel to Oxford on Saturday to take on Ole Miss in their toughest SEC matchup yet (5 p.m., ESPN).

"We've moved him all over the place," Kelly said. "He's played X, he's played Z. And you have to do that when you have a great player like Malik."

In only four games, Nabers has 32 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns. He set a career-high in receiving yards against Mississippi State with 239 before following it up with another 130 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas.

His dominance, especially after the Mississippi State game, has forced defenses to account for his every move and has opened up more opportunities for his teammates.

"If they're playing man coverage, that safety is definitely tilted toward Nabers, as you can imagine," Kelly said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "And in some instances (Nabers) is getting bracket coverage which means they're playing a zone to one side with him and then man (coverage) on the other side. And so you've got to be able to find other matchups."

The other matchup Daniels has found consistently is with Brian Thomas Jr.

After being Daniels' go-to target underneath against Mississippi State (he had seven receptions for 60 yards), Thomas took advantage of the extra attention Arkansas paid toward Nabers and had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, becoming a second deep threat for defenses to account for after both of his scores came on 49-yard throws from Daniels.

"(Thomas) gets some one-on-one matchups that are favorable and Jayden's seeing that and we're taking advantage of it," Kelly said.

In theory, Nabers' recent success should help LSU in the running game as well. Despite not taking any carries himself, the big play threat that he and Thomas pose to defenses should create run-friendly situations for LSU to take advantage of with Logan Diggs and its big offensive line.

LSU's success in the fourth quarter against Arkansas with running the ball wasn't a product of Nabers and LSU's passing attack, Brian Kelly said. But it's hard to imagine why opposing defenses would push an extra safety into the box to help stop the run when Nabers or Thomas can roast them over the top at a moments notice.

The expectations surrounding Nabers coming into this season were sky-high. With Kayshon Boutte off to the NFL, Nabers was annointed as LSU's No. 1 wide receiver and a potential first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

So far, Nabers has lived up to that billing. And he's making everyone else around him better in the meantime.

"We've got special playmakers around me," Daniels said after the Arkansas win. "So I've got to give them a chance to make plays and they'll do it nine times out of 10.

