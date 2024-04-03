Malik Nabers announced as part of NFL Films 2024 ‘Hey Rookie’ series

Former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers will be getting some extra attention as he prepares for the NFL draft.

Nabers was announced as a member of NFL Films’ 2024 “Hey Rookie” class.

According to the NFL, “Hey Rookie” is an “annual series following several top college players as they prepare for their NFL future. An intense real-life mystery, culminating in a sensational reveal: backstage at the draft as each player learns his fate.”

Nabers will be joined by Penn State’s Chop Robinson, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu. All four are projected to be first-round picks later this month, but Nabers is considered the group’s top prospect.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Nabers ranks fifth on the consensus big board. Nabers’ recent mock draft destinations include the Chargers, Patriots and Giants.

Nabers finished his LSU career as the Tigers’ all-time leading receiver in catches and yards. He led college football with 34 receptions for 20+ yards in 2023.

His stock continues to rise, with some suggesting he could be the best receiver in the draft. That says a lot given he’s sharing the class with Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire