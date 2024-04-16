Malik Monk on his time away from Kings due to injury; will be vocal presence in Play-In game vs. Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks to reporters following Tuesday morning’s shootaround about the MCL sprain he suffered on Mar. 29, how hard it has been to miss the past nine games as the regular season came to a close, seeing Sacramento in the Play-In game later in the evening against the Warriors, being a vocal presence in that contest as his team seeks payback against Golden State and how close he is to getting back to action should his team advance.

