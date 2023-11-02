Malik Monk throws it down!

The NFL can be a cold business.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garrett Wilson.
Bob Knight was an American original and a cultural touchstone with oversized impact — both good and sometimes less so.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.