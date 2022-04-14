Malik Monk talks about whether he’s open to staying with Lakers

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers just finished their most disappointing and disastrous season ever, they did have a few bright spots.

Perhaps the brightest was guard Malik Monk, who was signed for about $1.8 million last summer.

He may have been a Sacks SFO-type of bargain, but the value he brought to the Purple and Gold was more akin to Saks Fifth Avenue.

Monk endeared himself to Lakers fans this season with his explosive offensive game, and the former lottery pick seemed to be turning into the best version of himself throughout the season.

He could command much more money this offseason as a free agent, which may put him beyond L.A.’s price range.

But Monk said during his exit interview that he would like to stay with the Lakers.

Via Silver Screen and Roll:

“Rob (Pelinka) and Frank (Vogel) were the first people to call me as soon as free agency hit,” Monk said, “and they told me this exact picture that happened this year for how they see me playing and it worked out perfect with that aspect, so I just thank those guys for that. “I love being here, man. I love playing in this atmosphere and of course would love to come back and not do this again.”

When Monk said “not do this again,” it seemed he was referring to losing as many games as the Lakers did after being expected to contend for the NBA championship.

The Lakers must find a way to keep Monk in order to bounce back strong

If the Lakers have any genuine hope of becoming the title contender it wasn’t this season, they will have to keep Monk in the fold.

He may not command top-dollar, but the team may not have the resources to offer him enough money, no matter how badly he wants to stay in L.A.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Expectations among league personnel polled by B/R for Monk’s next salary are quite varied but have ranged from an average annual value between $5 million and $10 million, far above the minimum number that the Lakers were able to sign him for this season,” wrote Jake Fischer.

Another Bleacher Report writer, Eric Pincus, reported in January that one possible option for the Lakers is to sign Monk to a one-year deal at their taxpayer mid-level exception, which would pay him about $6.2 million.

After that, Monk would be a free agent yet again next summer, but at that point, L.A. would have his Early Bird rights, which would allow them to offer him a deal for at least two to four years starting at around $11 million a year.

It’s easy to see why the Lakers want to and need to keep him.

He averaged 13.8 points in 28.1 minutes a game this season while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

He is equally adept at hitting 3-pointers off the dribble or while spotting up, slashing to the hoop and finishing in traffic and throwing down Showtime-type dunks in transition.

His passing, which is not a primary skill of his, also got better later in the schedule.

At age 24, Monk possesses the type of youthful energy and athleticism that was in short supply for the Lakers throughout the year.

