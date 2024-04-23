Malik Monk on the possibility of leaving the Sacramento as a free agent; reflects on the Kings season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Malik Monk talks about the disappointment for his Kings to have their season end without making the playoffs, not being able to contribute in the Play-In Tournament due to his knee injury, the uncertainty of the offseason ahead as a free agent, not knowing how things might play-out, his desire to want to remain in Sacramento and the possibility that he’s played his last game with this team.
