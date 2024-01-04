Malik Monk with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Orlando Magic
Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Orlando Magic, 01/03/2024
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
QB Josh Allen said he suffered a stinger late in the Bills' win vs. the Pats on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
The quarterback is out of New York's regular-season finale with a concussion.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Jaren Hall is out.