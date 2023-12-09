Malik Monk with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns
Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings) with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns, 12/08/2023
Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings) with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns, 12/08/2023
The Bucks and Lakers will be the top seeds among the eight remaining teams.
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.
USC's season really was that bad.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
Well, we're going to get a ... doozy ... of a Thursday night matchup in Week 14. Is there anything fantasy managers can look forward to in Patriots vs. Steelers? Antonio Losada investigates.
Vincent Goodwill talks through the Lakers’ close (and controversial) win over the Suns before discussing how the Bucks dominated the Knicks to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
Today's edition includes an examination of the college football transfer portal, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the volleyball capital of America, and so much more.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The All-Star outfielder is headed to the Bronx after a year and a half in San Diego.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.