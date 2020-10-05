Malik Jackson's hilarious cheating comes up short for Eagles vs. 49ers

Eagles' Jackson hilariously cheats with 49ers near goal line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers almost came up on the wrong side of one of the savviest veteran moves you'll ever see.

Driving down the field late in Sunday night's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers faced third-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson tried to ensure the 49ers started a bit further back, sneakily -- and hilariously -- pushing the ball closer to the 2-yard line with his right foot after the officials turned their backs.

Malik Jackson thought he was slick 😂



(h/t @CPowers14) pic.twitter.com/J8PMjYP3vz — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 5, 2020

Alas, Jackson's gamesmanship came up short. The 49ers' next play did not.

Jerick McKinnon plowed ahead for a one-yard touchdown, cutting the Eagles' lead to five with his fourth TD in as many games.

Jackson wasn't the only player to skirt the rules on the sequence. "Sunday Night Football" rules analyst Terry McAulay said the 49ers should've been penalized 15 yards because McKinnon lowered the crown of his helmet to make contact.

McKinnon's TD counted, but the 49ers lost. Jackson's cheeky ploy didn't work, but the Eagles won. Now, just what conclusion about breaking the rules am I supposed to make?