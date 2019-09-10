Malik Jackson out for the season with Lisfranc injury

The Eagles knew Malik Jackson wasn’t going to be back soon.

Now, he won’t be back at all this year.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the veteran defensive tackle will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury suffered in Sunday’s win over Washington.

Jackson will have surgery next week.

The Eagles were quick to sign Jackson to a three-year deal this offseason, after he was released by the Jaguars. It was a bit of a luxury buy, as they already had a deep and talented line. It’s less so now.