Malik Jackson embraces leadership role for Browns

Adding Malik Jackson this offseason brought the Cleveland Browns a player who they believe will have a positive impact on the field. His addition to the team could also have a big impact off the field as a leader.

Jackson’s veteran presence became even more important with the release of Sheldon Richardson.

Jackson is tied with Malcolm Smith for the most NFL experience for the Browns. Both Jackson and Smith have a Super Bowl victory on their resume.

Cleveland is looking forward to Jackson reuniting with defensive coordinator Joe Woods after the two were together with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

While Myles Garrett is the team’s defensive cornerstone he has not been a vocal leader. Garrett also has only four years of experience at the pro level.

The rest of the Browns defensive line lacks the experience and leadership that Jackson brings. Jadeveon Clowney has bounced around the league and is looking to boost his value in his eighth season in the league. Takk McKinley came over in free agency with questions around his consistency while Andrew Billings has only played for the struggling Cincinnati Bengals franchise.

Jackson is embracing his leadership role:

“The biggest thing is humility,” Jackson said. “I understand who I am, and I understand what I bring. I want the best out of everybody, and if I’m talking to you, I’m talking to you because I want to get you better.”

While talent is the top priority, the Browns hope that Jackson’s experience and leadership are add-on bonuses to his signing. For the team to reach their goals, they need leadership from a player that can also get it done on the field. Jackson looks to be both.