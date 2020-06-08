Malik Jackson doesn’t accept apology from Drew Brees, excited to play him

Last week, Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in an interview that he still thought kneeling during the national anthem as a protest was "disrespectful." He later apologized after harsh backlash from many in the NFL community, including his own teammates.

Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson isn't buying that apology.

Jackson in an interview with 6ABC's Jeff Skversky this weekend said he lost a lot of respect for Brees.

I don't accept his apology," Jackson said. "I think he's only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there's a lot of black people.

Last Friday, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark caught up with Jackson, who said he felt empowered last Monday to speak up during the Eagles' team-wide discussion on race and protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minnesota.

While speaking to 6ABC, Jackson said he's experienced racism in the NFL and it bothers him because he knows it shouldn't exist.

Jackson was frustrated by the comments from Brees, who still didn't understand the reasons for the protests that began with Colin Kaepernick back in 2016. Jackson wasn't the only player upset by the comments from Brees either. A choked-up Malcolm Jenkins posted several videos in response to Brees's initial comments.

"For [Brees] to say that, I lost a lot of respect," Jackson said. "I'm definitely excited to be playing them in a year. I'm going to have a lot to say. Hopefully I don't get too wild with it.

"I don't understand how you can say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, people catching the ball for you who are black, you have people running the ball for you who are black. I understand silence is bad too, but sometimes you might just want to be silent."

Story continues

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Malik Jackson doesnt accept apology from Drew Brees, excited to play him originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia