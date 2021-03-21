Malik Jackson: What the Browns are getting in their new DT

Jeff Risdon
·3 min read
The Browns bolstered the defensive line in free agency by adding veteran tackle Malik Jackson. The 31-year-old Jackson agreed to sign with the Browns on a one-year deal worth a reported $4.5 million.

What are the Browns getting in Jackson?

Jackson spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after he signed there as a prized free agent prior to the 2019 season.

His time in Philadelphia did not go as planned. Jackson suffered a foot injury in his very first game for the Eagles, one that required Lisfranc surgery. He missed all but 32 snaps of the 2019 campaign. Jackson returned for 2020 and played in 15 games, but the team around him had deteriorated and Jackson underwhelmed with just 2.5 sacks and 28 total tackles.

That was a far cry from the more dynamic interior pass rusher that Jackson showed himself to be earlier in his career. First with the Broncos–where he overlapped with Browns DC Joe Woods–and then the Jaguars, Jackson was a disruptive force as a 3T and 5T.

Jackson’s size (6-5/290) affords him the ability to play as a tackle or a heavy end. In that sense, he’s similar to new teammate Sheldon Richardson. If Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to show an odd-man front, Jackson and Richardson can each move around.

He made the Pro Bowl as a Jaguar in 2017, primarily aligning on the inside shoulder of Calais Campbell, one of the best DEs in the league at the time. Jackson bagged a career-high eight sacks that year and forced four fumbles.

I asked Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby about Jackson and what he’s got left.

“He’s not quite the pass-rushing terror at defensive tackle that he once was, but he was still tied for 22nd among 128 qualifying defensive tackles in pass-rush productivity per PFF,” Erby responded.

He continued,

“I think he’ll be more productive from a numbers standpoint in Cleveland and should be an upgrade at defensive tackle over Jordan Elliott and Andrew Billings, but you can also play at him at defensive end, so he can also vibe with Myles Garrett and Browns should be able to move around as well. As long as he can stay healthy, he’ll play the run well and rush the passer up the middle, regardless of what the final stat sheet might say. Solid signing.”

The ability to also play end, as Erby noted, is a big point. He gives the Browns the potential to play a “heavy” front, but he can also be the nose in an aggressive “NASCAR” rush package, replacing Andrew Billings over the center.

It’s a low-risk move for the Browns. As with signing Billings a year ago, Jackson is an affordable veteran who offers potential to impact the opposing offense at times and provide solid all-around play along the defensive line. He should be a valuable role player who can step up into a starting spot if required.

Contract details for Troy Hill reveal the Browns landed a bargain

