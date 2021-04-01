Malik Jackson: Browns don’t need to sell themselves to Jadeveon Clowney

Breaking News:

Malik Jackson signed with the Browns so he could win a Super Bowl. The veteran defensive lineman doesn’t think there needs to be any bigger of a sales pitch from GM Andrew Berry and the team in luring free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney either.

Jackson was asked about the team’s ongoing courtship of Clowney in free agency during his Zoom session with reporters. The way Jackson sees it, if Clowney values winning, he’ll jump on board.

“I don’t think I have to [try and recruit Clowney], to be honest with you,” Jackson said on Zoom. “The team speaks for itself and what we’re trying to build speaks for itself. So if you want to hop on board, come hop on board.”

Jackson stressed the importance of Clowney to weigh money versus winning at this point of his career.

“I understand the free-agency market isn’t what he probably wants, but things are bigger than monetary value, and you’d get a chance to be on a good team and set yourself up in the future.”

Clowney rejected an offer from the Browns a year ago that was significantly higher than the one-year, $13 million deal he ultimately received from the Tennessee Titans. He struggled in Tennessee, failing to record a sack in eight games before tearing a meniscus in his knee that required season-ending surgery.

