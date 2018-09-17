Malik Jackson: “Awesome to watch” offense on Sunday

The Jaguars beat the Patriots in a regular season game for the first time on Sunday and the biggest reason for the 31-20 victory was the play of their offense.

That was a change from how Jacksonville beat the Giants in Week One, how they won most of their games in 2017 and how they lost the AFC Championship Game in New England last January. That game saw the Jaguars dial back their offense while leading in the second half of the game.

On this Sunday, the Jaguars kept giving Blake Bortles opportunities to throw the ball and Bortles made that decision pay off with perhaps the finest game of his career. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson enjoyed watching the change in direction as it played out in front of him.

“I expect our offense to come out and do things like they did today, but I’m sure a lot of people thought it was going to be like last year where they would just go in and out and trust [the defense],” Jackson said, via the Florida Times-Union. “They played their game and they were really the side of the ball that took over the game. It was awesome to watch.”

It’s said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while anticipating different results. The Jaguars avoided that definition on Sunday.