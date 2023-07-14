Malik Jackson announces his retirement

A veteran defensive tackle has confirmed he's calling it a career.

Malik Jackson took to NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday and officially announced his retirement.

"I’m done," Jackson said. "I'm not leaving the couch right now."

A fifth-round pick in 2012, Jackson spent his first four seasons with the Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season. He then played with the Jaguars for three seasons, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2017 after recording a career-high 8.0 sacks.

He played for Philadelphia in 2019 and 2020 and finished his career with the Browns in 2021.

Jackson did not sign with a team in 2022.

In 142 games with 89 starts, Jackson recorded 35.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 106 quarterback hits.