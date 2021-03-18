Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery released with post June-1 designation: How that impacts Eagles salary cap

As expected, the Eagles released defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, designating both as post-June 1 cuts.

The move freed up $4 million in cap space, but the Eagles will still carry more than $9 million in dead money from the clever restructuring of both player’s deals.

Jackson signed with the Eagles in 2019 and missed all but one game of that season with a foot injury.

He had positive moments in 2019, logging 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

Jeffery only played in seven games last year after dealing with a foot injury, catching six passes for 115 yards, and a touchdown.

The June-1 designation helped the Eagles save $12 million as well and we’ll break down just how the designation impacts Philadelphia’s salary cap.

Late savings

The teams will save by using the designation on both players, but it'll be late savings as Eagles significantly lowered both players’ base salaries from their initial cost to $2 million each, reducing their cap hits. That $ million won't be available until June to utilize on early summer free agents.

Dead Money

The Eagles will also carry a dead money figure of just over $5.4 million in 2022 for Jeffery. That dead money figure for Jackson will be (just over $3.6 million) in 2021 and 2022 (just over $9 million).

Current Salary cap space

The Eagles sit at $14.45 million over the cap with the Goodwin move already factored in. Over The Cap projects, a $7m savings on Brooks in a restructure, $9.54m on a Graham extension.

