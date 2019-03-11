Malik Jackson agrees to deal with Eagles

It didn’t take free agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson long to find a new team.

Jackson has agreed to a deal with the Eagles, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. It’s reportedly a three-year deal worth $10 million a year.

That’s less than Jackson would have made under his old contract with the Jaguars. Jacksonville cut Jackson to avoid paying him $13 million this year. Over his last three seasons in Jacksonville, Jackson made $45 million.

Although Jackson didn’t play as well in 2018 as he did in the previous three seasons, he’s still a solid presence in the middle of the defensive line and a good addition to the Eagles.