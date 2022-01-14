Malik Horsnby Calls Audible, Will Not Transfer

One week after announcing plans to transfer, Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby will apparently remain a Razorback. He is expected to be the #2 quarterback heading into spring football. Redshirt freshman Lucas Coley is expected to make a strong push for playing time, too.

Hornsby played sparingly in relief of starter KJ Jefferson this past season, coming up big in the Arkansas’s 20-10 victory over Texas A&M after Jefferson went out with an injury. Hornsby also spelled KJ during the 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State, finishing the game with 67 yards rushing on only four carries.