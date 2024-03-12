Malik Harrison to re-sign with Ravens

Linebacker Malik Harrison got a chance to talk to other teams on Monday, but he won't be leaving Baltimore.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Harrison has agreed to re-sign with the Ravens. It is a one-year deal for the 2020 third-round pick.

Harrison started 29 of the 66 regular season and playoff games that he has played since joining the AFC North club. Nine of those starts came during the 2023 season and Harrison posted 28 tackles and a forced fumble in those outings.

While Harrison is set to return, several other Ravens players agreed to deals elsewhere. Running back Gus Edwards, offensive lineman John Simpson, safety Geno Stone, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, and cornerback Ronald Darby all reached agreements with new clubs.