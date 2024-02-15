Malik Hall's career high 29 lifts Michigan State basketball to 80-72 win over Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tom Izzo talked about giving his team “flowers for now” earlier this week. An upset win over a highly ranked opponent did that.

Michigan State basketball delivered him a bouquet of bests Wednesday night. And a big candy heart, inscribed with “Rare Road Win.”

Malik Hall delivered a career high 29 points, 20 of them coming after halftime, as MSU fought off pesky Penn State for an 80-72 victory at half-full Bryce Jordan Center.

It was one of a number of highlight moments for the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) in winning for the 12th time in their last 16 games. Carson Cooper tied a career high with 10 points. Hall added 10 rebounds as the Spartans outrebounded the Nittany Lions, 33-23. Tyson Walker had a career-high six rebounds, all in the first half.

"You need road wins in the Big Ten, and they're few and far between for everybody this year, Hall said. "So to get another road win is big for us. We just gotta start stacking them."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half against Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center, Feb. 14, 2024 in University Park, Pa.

MSU also did it with Walker’s streak of 35 straight games of scoring in double figures getting snapped. The senior guard had just six points on 3-for-8 shooting. A.J. Hoggard had just four points on 2-for-9 shooting but handed out five assists.

"What we have to get his consistency out of our three guards now. And then I'm ready to say we could take another step up," Izzo said. "But we didn't get that tonight."

Izzo called it a "strange game" and said he felt the Spartans didn't have "the same zip" as they did in beating Illinois on Saturday, that they "didn't have the same pop as we've had, and I don't know why."

However ...

"I'm very pleased with the win. ... I think we needed to win a game that there was a little bit of pressure on us," Izzo added.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Tom Izzo, A.J. Hoggard often at odds. MSU's win shows it's worth it.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall holds the ball as Penn State forward Zach Hicks defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center, Feb. 14, 2024 in University Park, Pa.

Hall was a difference maker, hitting 10 of 13 shots and all eight of his free throws. It was the 11th time in the last 13 games the 6-foot-8, 220-pound fifth-year senior scored in double figures, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

"Hall was a beast today. He was amazing," Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said. "We just didn't have an answer for him. He may not be an All-American, but he's pretty darn good."

Jaden Akins scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers, to lift MSU to its second road win of the season. The Spartans won Jan. 21 at Maryland but lost their other five previous away games, all of them in conference play.

"We're coming towards the end of the Big Ten season, so we know every game matters. Everything matters the whole season, but we don't got too many left," said Akins, who made eight of his career-high 17 shots. "So we're just trying to put together a run right now and trying to play desperate for the rest of the year."

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 15 points for Penn State (12-13, 6-8), though MSU’s defense shuttered him to just 3-for-11 shooting. Zach Hicks had all 15 of his points on 3-pointers, as the Nittany Lions kept MSU from running away by hitting 12-for-23 (52.2%) from deep. Nick Kern added 14 points.

The Spartans make a quick turnaround for a shorter road trip Saturday, when they face Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Tipoff is 8 p.m. (Fox). The Wolverines (8-17, 3-11) lost Tuesday night at No. 14 Illinois, 97-68.

Early and often

It was a game that required MSU to supply its own energy, with the crowd sparse and quiet with the early start on Valentine’s Day — not to mention the general apathy with PSU fans for its basketball program.

The Spartans shook off some sloppiness at the outset with misses around the basket, keeping things close with their defense forcing three Nittany Lions turnovers.

After the first media timeout, Tre Holloman threaded a pass on the break for a Coen Carr dunk. That provided the juice to jumpstart MSU’s offense, and Cooper delivered more effort — first with a pair of free throws, then a layup. The sophomore center’s tip-out on a loose ball rebound ended up with Akins’ first 3-pointer of the game, then Akins returned the favor with an assist off a drive from the corner and a wraparound pass for Cooper’s sixth points of a 12-3 run.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall holds the ball as Penn State guard/forward Puff Johnson defends during the second half of MSU's 80-72 win on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in University Park, Pennsylvania.

CHECK THE CALENDAR: MSU's win over Illinois critical for path to postseason

Akins then ripped away a loose ball rebound and turned on the jets for a breakaway layup. All the mojo was in MSU’s favor, and Penn State coach Mike Rhoades called timeout with 10:28 left in the half. Out of that, Hall scored off an offensive rebound, then delivered a dunk off a baseline spin to swell the Spartans’ lead to 22-13.

"Coach has been saying things like that all year. The energy plays, the game-winning plays, the little loose balls, the tip-outs — things like that, they matter a whole lot to us and just the flow of the game," Hall said. "We know how deflating it is, it's happened to us. It's deflating when you try really hard on defense, they miss a shot and you're supposed to get the rebound and head the other direction; but then it gets tipped out, and you gotta play defense again. It's really hard to do, it's really annoying to do, to be honest. You don't want to do it, but like it happens. So I think it plays like that are the difference in games like this, for sure."

Hoggard fouled Baldwin on a 3-point attempt, irking Izzo. Hoggard missed a 3-pointer after Baldwin’s three ensuing made free throws, then PSU got a dunk from Nick Kern Jr. to seize some momentum and cut it to four.

That’s when Akins got hot, hitting three more 3-pointers and taking a steal in for a breakaway dunk. Freshman Xavier Booker hit the Spartans’ fifth 3-pointer of the half and followed it with a layup that grew MSU’s lead to 17 with 2:29 before halftime.

Akins had 16 on 6-of-10 shooting at the half as the Spartans led, 45-31. Hall had nine, and Cooper had eight as MSU hit a sizzling 56.3% while stymying the Nittany Lions to 37.9%.

"Jaden was off the charts in the first half," Izzo said.

And after allowing PSU some early rebounds, the Spartans had an 18-13 edge by the break. Walker, though he missed all three of his shots in a scoreless first half, grabbed six rebounds to surpass his previous career high of five.

Penn State forward Zach Hicks shoots as Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center, Feb. 14, 2024 in University Park, Pa.

Hall of a night

Penn State emerged from the locker room continuing to fight, opening with a 7-1 run to slice MSU’s lead back to single-digits. And every time the Spartans appeared prepared to pull away again, the Nittany Lions found an answer to prevent them from doing so.

Still, Hall continued to deliver more of the steady play he’s provided for MSU since December. A spinning baseline layup off an Akins airball stemmed a PSU surge once. An elbow jumper pushed the lead back to 12 after a D’Marco Dunn 3-pointer again pared it to a nine-point Nittany Lions hole.

A pair of Hall free throws after PSU again cut it to eight sparked the Spartans’ final 15-6 put-away punch in which the veteran delivered 11 points. That included a 3-pointer off a drive and kickout from Walker, a jumper in the corner and a spin-move layup with 4:26 left that pushed MSU’s cushion back to 73-57.

"I think mostly, the majority of the time when I play like that, it's just me not thinking. That's just me like feeling the game, just playing just like it was when I was younger," said Hall, who hit 6 of 8 second-half shots and had six rebounds after halftime. "There's no thought process behind it. It's just like reading the defense, reading everything that's going on and just going out there and playing basketball."

Hall slithered around a defender for another layup with 2:37 remaining to set a new personal best. He added three more free throws with 49.8 to play to prevent Penn State from making one final last-ditch comeback attempt -- even though the Nittany Lions continued to fight with a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes to send MSU home with an eight-point win.

"That's a good team," Izzo said of PSU. "They didn't make some shots early, and we did make shots early. If we didn't, I think that we would have been in trouble."

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Next up: State of rivalry

Matchup: Michigan State (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan (8-17, 3-11).

Tipoff: 8 p.m. Saturday; Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Fox; WJR-AM (760), WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Malik Hall's career high lifts Michigan State basketball by Penn State