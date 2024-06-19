Malik Hall working out for Golden State Warriors, numerous other NBA teams

One former Spartan, Xavier Tillman, won his first NBA title this week, while another looks to jump start his NBA career. At a press conference this week, Hall told reporters that he has met with eight NBA teams for workouts, with the Golden State Warriors, home of fellow Spartan Draymond Green, being his most recent showcase.

Hall will be an intriguing prospect for NBA teams, and could end up on a roster, or at least in the G-League, this fall.

