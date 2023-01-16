Malik Hall is out, it is time for Pierre Brooks to step up for Michigan State basketball

Michigan State basketball took a blow on Monday when the news that Malik Hall may miss significant time due to a foot/ankle injury he suffered against Illinois on Friday night. With Hall set to miss time, it is now time for Pierre Brooks to step up.

Brooks is in his sophomore year on campus, after coming in as a 4-star, top 65 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. Brooks hasn’t found a solid spot in the rotation, and has only played 4 minutes in Michigan State’s games against Wisconsin and Illinois.

Brooks’ defensive ability has kept him on the bench, and he is going to need to step up on that end of the floor, to help mitigate Hall’s loss.

Michigan State is 12-5, and 4-2 in the Big Ten, and while the loss of Hall is impactful, Brooks has the ability to not let it be catastrophic by answering this challenge.

