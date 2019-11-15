Malik Hall’s massive second half gives No. 3 Michigan State 76-73 win at No. 14 Seton Hall

NEWARK — In the first five halves of his college basketball career, Malik Hall played 25 total minutes and took three shots, making exactly zero of them and going scoreless.

Suffice to say, half No. 6 went just a bit better.

Hall scored all 17 of his points, made all seven of his shots and scored the eventual game-winner, a bucket over Romaro Gill, Seton Hall’s 7-foot shot-blocking maven, before corralling a pair of defensive rebounds to help seal a 76-73 win for No. 3 Michigan State over No. 14 Seton Hall.

Not bad, freshman.

“It was crazy to see him breakout like that,” junior big man Xavier Tillman said after the game. “To be honest, he’s been struggling the last couple weeks. It’s just been his confidence.”

Confidence was not an issue for Hall in the second half on Thursday night. He checked in at the 15:49 mark of the second half. On his second possession in the game, he buried a three off of a Cassius Winston assist. On the ensuing possession, Hall scored off of an offensive rebound. Two minutes later, he buried another three. After Seton Hall retook the lead 90 seconds left, Hall threw down a dunk in transition and then buried his third three of the half with 9:49 left to tie the game, capping off a five-minute stretch where he scored 13 of Sparty’s 15 points.

“After he hit that first one, he was good,” Tillman said. “You could just tell. he was energetic, positive. The way he handled himself after you could tell.”